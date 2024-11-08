The Osun State Government on Thursday announced the closure of the Oke-Fia to Old Garage road in Osogbo, the state capital, for a period of seven days.

Engr. Bashir Bello, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, made this known through a public announcement in Osogbo. He urged motorists and other road users to seek alternative routes during the closure.

The announcement read: “This is to inform motorists, road users, and the general public that the Old Garage to Oke-Fia road in Osogbo will be closed from 12:00 PM on Friday, November 8th, to 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 14th, 2024.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the smooth launching of beams for the Okefia Flyover and to allow for the completion of ongoing construction work on the road.”

Traffic officers, including those from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and O-TRAM, will be on the ground to manage and direct traffic during the closure.

