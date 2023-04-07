Mini has teamed up with Red Bull to launch South Africa's first Mini stand-alone solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Cape Town. The unveiling took place on 18 March 2023 at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront.

Head of Mini South Africa, Shaun Willis noted:

“Mini and Red Bull have a long-standing relationship, forged 17 years ago in California when the first Minis were converted into the iconic Red Bull Mini. There has always been a strong union between our brands, and this collaboration on our first solar-powered charging station is further evidence of this in South Africa.”

The launch of the first solar-powered charging station is part of its overarching Big Love brand statement.

Willis added: “True to Mini's optimistic attitude to life, we are driven by the potential of creative ways to play our part to protect the planet. With the first stand-alone public solar charging unit in Cape Town, together with Red Bull, we are showing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions.”

By the early 2030s, Mini will be electric-only. A total of three new electric models, including the new Mini Cooper Electric, will be coming onto the market as part of the new Mini family.

This solar-powered charging station has been built in partnership with the V&A Waterfront, Mini South Africa and the City of Cape Town. Pioneered by Mini, it's the first Mini charging station powering the first Red Bull Mini Electric in the Southern Hemisphere.

