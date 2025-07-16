Oil companies and helicopter operators have shunned the seven-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to comply with the $300 helicopter landing levy introduced by the federal government.

Despite the threat of enforcement action including the possible denial of flight startups at oil rigs the operators have refused to make payments, insisting the levy lacks legal and regulatory backing.

The levy, introduced during the previous administration through the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, mandates helicopter operators to pay a $300 fee for landings at oil rigs, terminals, helipads, airstrips, and other platforms. The fee is administered through a private consultant, Naebi Dynamic Concept.

Although temporarily suspended in May 2024 by Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo pending a review, the suspension was later lifted through a circular signed by Akut D.S., General Manager, Air Traffic Control Operations, NAMA.

On June 24, 2025, NAMA published an advertorial titled, “Enforcement of Helicopter Landing Levies for Air Navigation Services in Oil Fields, Terminals, Rigs, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Units, Helipads, Airstrips, and Aerodromes,” urging all affected operators to comply within seven days.

According to NAMA, “these proactive efforts have not yielded the desired compliance, due to the influence of certain individuals who have worked with them against adherence to established regulatory requirements.”

NAMA defended the levy, stating, “The enforcement of helicopter landing levies aligns with Global Best Practices and is currently implemented across International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) member states in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.”

The agency added that these levies are necessary to maintain and upgrade modern air navigation infrastructure, particularly with the increased operation of helicopters, drones, and fixed-wing aircraft in Nigeria’s airspace.

Despite the expiration of the ultimatum, there has been no compliance from the operators.

A source in NAMA disclosed that the agency is in a fix and yet to take decisive action.

“They are being defiant. They don’t want to pay, and you know the industry is divided. From what I learnt, NAMA will still contact the operators and the Minister is fully in charge,” the source told Daily Trust.

Operators have maintained that the levy is unjustified.

One industry player said, “Already we pay all statutory charges as stipulated by law. Why the $300 levy again?”

Managing Director and CEO of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, called on the federal government to scrap the levy, saying it does not align with ICAO standards.

“That $300 fee is not part of ICAO charges for cost recovery. If there’s an investment in navigation or communication infrastructure, then it can be justified. But in this case, there’s no such investment,” he said.

Also weighing in, Roland Iyayi, a trustee of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), said the levy places an additional burden on an already overtaxed industry.

“When this matter came up during Hadi Sirika’s time, we shut it down. It was clear that introducing this levy would be harmful to the industry,” Iyayi noted.

He warned that revenue generated from aviation must be reinvested in the sector, lamenting that the new levy appears to divert funds elsewhere.

