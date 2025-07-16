Icaur, a new energy vehicle (NEV) brand under China’s Chery Group, has confirmed it will officially enter the South African market in the first quarter of 2026. The brand revealed its intentions following its recent debut at the 2025 Festival of Motoring.



Image supplied

Founded in 2023, Icaur positions itself as an expressive, lifestyle-driven EV brand that aims to deliver clean mobility without compromising on personality or design. Its local entry marks the Chery Group’s continued investment in the region, and Icaur’s first foray into the African market.

“As the world embraces a new era of clean mobility, South African motorists deserve access to electrified vehicles that are as expressive as they are intelligent,” says Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at Icaur South Africa. “Icaur brings a new energy to the market, combining advanced EV technology with a playful, user-centric spirit.”

International traction, local intent

Backed by Chery’s global manufacturing and R&D resources, Icaur has gained attention internationally for its bold, retro-futuristic designs and tech-enabled platforms. In South Africa, the brand aims to offer accessible electric mobility while engaging younger, lifestyle-focused buyers.

The brand is built around four global pillars:

Dealership plans under way

- Category innovation: Introducing new vehicle formats and user experiences- Playful co-creation: Allowing customers to personalise and influence product development- Emotional design: Blending nostalgic styling cues with modern functionality- Lifestyle ecosystem: Expanding beyond vehicles into gear, content and digital experiences

Icaur South Africa is finalising its national retail strategy, with the first dealerships expected in key metros. The brand targets a network of 15 outlets by launch. It also plans to roll out lifestyle activations and product updates in the run-up to its market debut.

“South Africa is a country with a rich outdoor lifestyle, vibrant urban culture, and an increasingly energy-conscious mindset,” Gahagan adds. “These are the communities Icaur is built for.”

Details on the first Icaur models set for South Africa will be shared ahead of the 2026 launch.