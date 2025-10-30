Ikamva Digital - a digital learning platform that offers flexible, mobile-friendly learning pathways in high-demand skills - has officially been launched by Microsoft South Africa, in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Front row (L-R): Suraya Adam, Commission Manager at GIZ; Alexandra Militz, Advisor at GIZ and Tiara Pathon, AI Skills Director, Elevate at Microsoft South Africa.">Supplied image - back row (L-R): Sohail Dhoda, Head of Business, Growth and Strategy at Philanthrosoft; Tobias Muehler, Head of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) unit at GIZ; Thomas Schaef, Country Director, GIZ South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini and Naria Santa Lucia, General Manager at Microsoft Elevate.

Developed under the Digital Skills for Jobs and Income II Project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Ikamva Digital is a direct response to the urgent need for industry-aligned, accessible digital skilling across South Africa’s 50 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

The platform offers learning tracks in cybersecurity, data analytics, software development, cloud computing, and multimedia design.

Public-private partnership

The initiative is backed by a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Higher Education and Training, reinforcing government’s commitment to digital transformation in education. The platform complements rather than replaces existing curricula, offering learners a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving job market.

“Ikamva Digital is more than a platform; it’s a bridge to South Africa’s digital future. By providing free access to AI fluency and demand-led career pathways, we are empowering TVET students, educators, and communities to thrive in an economy where technology and human potential intersect," said Tiara Pathon, AI skills director, Elevate at Microsoft South Africa.

Demand-led pathways for the jobs of tomorrow

The learning tracks embedded in Ikamva Digital are strategically designed to meet the evolving demands of the global and local job market, preparing learners for the fastest-growing careers in the digital economy.

The platform’s five core learning tracks are built around demand-led pathways identified through GIZ’s March 2022 digital transformation readiness research with South African TVET colleges and aligned to the WEF’s top growth roles, and include:



- Cybersecurity: Prepares learners for roles such as security analyst and IT Administrator, addressing the global surge in demand for digital safety and risk management professionals.



- Data analytics: Equips learners with skills in data storytelling, business intelligence, and statistical analysis - critical roles like Data Analyst and Business Intelligence Specialist.



- Software development: Offers practical coding and agile development training for aspiring developers, one of the fastest-growing global professions.



- Cloud computing: Supports learners in pursuing careers in cloud architecture, DevOps, and administration, as businesses increasingly adopt hybrid and multi-cloud environments.



- Content development & multimedia design: Focuses on creative digital skills, including UX/UI design and e-learning content creation, preparing learners for roles in education, communication, and design.

Through targeted learning tracks all of Microsoft’s skills initiatives are designed to not only address ICT and 4IR skills shortages in key economic sectors, but also enhance the employability of youth and graduates by equipping them with in-demand capabilities - especially in Microsoft technologies - critical to South Africa’s workforce development

Built for accessibility and impact

Ikamva Digital is an Azure powered solution by Philanthrosoft, enabling learners to download content for offline access, track progress, and earn free certification vouchers. The platform is available to current students, alumni, and educators across all 50 TVET colleges, with content curated from Microsoft Learn and LinkedIn Learning.

“We’ve built Ikamva Digital with accessibility at its core,” said Pathon. “Learners can download modules on mobile devices, complete them offline, and sync progress once reconnected - addressing real challenges like device and connectivity access in under-resourced communities.”

Ikamva Digital is accessible to learners and educators nationwide. For more information, visit Ikamva Digital

