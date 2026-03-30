Kenya is seeking a deal with Mozambique to secure long-term gas supplies, aiming to stabilise energy costs and diversify sources away from the Middle East, now engulfed in conflict.

President William Ruto, hosting Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo at State House Nairobi, said Kenya imports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Nigeria, the Middle East and via regional intermediaries in Tanzania.

Mozambique holds one of Africa’s largest natural gas reserves, with more than 100 trillion cubic feet discovered offshore in the Rovuma Basin.

Dr Ruto said the Russia–Ukraine war and conflict in the Middle East had heightened the need to diversify supply, including towards Mozambique.

“We recognise the strong complementarity between our economies, particularly Mozambique’s natural gas and coal resources and Kenya’s growing energy needs, as well as our continued progress in clean energy.”Data from Kenya’s Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) shows demand is being driven by increased LPG adoption for cooking, as households shift from firewood and charcoal.“Equally important is energy cooperation, which remains central to advancing sustainable development and inclusive growth in our two countries,” President Ruto said.“To support this, we agreed to promote partnerships in energy development, including opportunities in natural gas, while strengthening collaboration in renewable energy to support a reliable, sustainable and diversified energy mix.”He added that the shift forms part of broader efforts to deepen bilateral trade and infrastructure links.

President Ruto said Kenya would strengthen business ties through trade fairs, the Kenya–Mozambique Business Forum, and by addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers to unlock trade flows.20 legal instrumentsPresident Chapo, on a three-day state visit during which he attended the fourth Kenya International Investment Conference, said Mozambique had established a Presidential Delivery Unit to oversee strategic projects.“In the bilateral context, Mozambique and Kenya have already 20 legal instruments. And they are being fully implemented, with tangible results in various sectors such as politics, diplomacy, defence and security, immigration, transportation among other areas,” he said.“The testimonies given during the investment conference indicate that the government and the private sector are partners. We need to cooperate in the areas of energy, transport, tourism and digital transformation.”Kenya is constructing a 30,000-tonne LPG handling and storage facility in Mombasa at a cost of $129 million.

Read: Company to build LPG plant in ChangamweThe Taifa Gas project at the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone is about 80 percent complete and is expected to be operational within two months, Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said.“The facility will add 30,000 tonnes of LPG storage and distribution capacity, strengthening Kenya’s ability to meet domestic demand and positioning the country as a regional supplier,” he said.

Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd is also partnering with Asharami Synergy Ltd, a subsidiary of Nigeria’s Sahara Group, to build a 30,000-tonne LPG facility on a 31-year lease at Changamwe, Mombasa.

In 2023, President Ruto travelled to Maputo during the presidency of Filipe Nyusi, as Kenya sought to expand regional partnerships.

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