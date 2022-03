JOHANNESBURG- The International Monetary Fund on Thursday welcomed Zimbabwe's steps towards economic recovery and engaging with its creditors, but said more needs to be done amid mixed implementation of its past advice.

The fund said in November that it was unable to provide financial support to Zimbabwe, which has suffered amid bouts of hyperinflation in the last 15 years, due to its unsustainable debts and external arrears.

