The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has pledged its support for the new law establishing Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA).

The association, led by its President, Mr Nkereuwem Onung, during a visit to NTDA’s headquarters in Abuja solicited for cooperation with the private sector in implementing the new law.

Onung, in his remark said FTAN had on signing of the law, set up a committee, which reviewed the law, noting the conflicts, cooperation, collaboration and partnership therein. On conviction that the benefits of the new law in ensuring a uniformed tourism policy in the country far outweighs conflicts that may arise therein, sued for greater Public Private Partnership in implementation of the law.

NTDA Director-General, Folorunsho Coker in his response said the country’s tourism apex body will be working with the private sector on the “best from the law until we get a better one.”

He also said that with the prevailing peace between government and private sector, FTAN should focus on what suits it in the new law, stressing that we can only succeed in a “spirit of cooperation.”

Some of the issues noted in the commu- nique arising from the meeting include; That FTAN and NTDA is to cooperate, collaborate and partner in forging the way forward for Tourism in Nigeria governed by the new law; More consultations and collaboration guaranteed going forward;

“Need for greater Public Private Participation in the implementation of the tourism policies in Nigeria; Role of the Commissioners of Tourism in the States to be incorporated through engagements with them; Stakeholders meeting to be organised for the purpose of implementation of the new law;

“FTAN to ensure MDAs within the tourism sector stick to their mandates to grow tourism; It is difficult for any state to run tourism independent of the federal government; Presently, revenue accruing to the country from tourism via taxes are not yet accessible to the industry practitioners and this will be corrected by the new law;

The need for FTAN to speak with one voice; FTAN to adopt technology in tourism; and NTDA will be willing and ready to champion FTAN’s issues.

