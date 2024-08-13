The Council Meeting Of Colleges Of Agriculture Sector Of Senior Staff Association Of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) has urged the Federal Government to prioritise investment in agriculture to tackle the prevailing food crisis and the hunger pummelling the country.

This call was made by the association at the end of its meeting held at the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT), Victoria Island, Lagos, saying investment in agriculture will address the current food crisis in the country.

In the communique signed by Comrade Shadrack Idris and Tomilola Oladipo, the Sector Chairman and Secretary respectively, stated that: “The Council observed the unpleasant trend of inflation, unemployment, insecurity, hardship and deplorable state of the Health Sector.

“Consequently, the Council implore the government at all levels to holistically address all these issues accordingly. Agriculture Sector can make great impact if government at all levels sincerely invest therein”

The delegates from the Colleges of Agriculture across the country also called for the proper funding of colleges of agriculture

The Council stated that “after deliberations passionately appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria for the proper implementation of the National Agricultural Development Funds (NADF) to cater for rapid development in Colleges of Agriculture and other related Colleges towards ensuring the required improvement in the Agriculture Sector of the economy.

On training and retraining of staff, “The Council in Session frankly believe that consistent and periodic training of our members and staff in general in Colleges of Agriculture will greatly enhance their efficiency and productivity.

“Sequel to the foregoing, the Council hereby advocate adequate funding for staff training and retraining in the Sector.

“The Council in Session strongly frowned and condemned Section 020612 of PSR and totally rejects its provision which limits the total time in office of the Union Officers to a maximum of four (4) year in their entire service years.

“This obnoxious provision if allowed will stifled the intent and purpose of Unionism in Nigeria, experienced union members who served up to four (4) years in service will be barred from serving their respective Unions in their working career and the experience will be wasted.

“The Council-in-session, appeal for the review of the provocative section and any other section(s) that may portend danger to active and progressive unionism in the country.

The SSAUTHRIAI also rejected the.categorization of colleges of agriculture as mono-technics saying “the House in Session reject in its entirety the continuous reference to the Colleges of Agriculture as Mono-technics thereby sidelining the Colleges.

“This identity crisis is so bad that when Circulars are sent out on matters, affecting Education Sector they usually address Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education without any mention of Colleges of Agriculture.

“Council therefore, demand a categorical definition of Colleges of Agriculture in order to place same in their rightful place amongst Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

They however, expressed the view that if the identified -issues are addressed by the relevant authorities, it will greatly improve Agriculture Sector in Nigeria and move the nation forward.

