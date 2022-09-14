Cairo – Egypt’s food industry exports to France grew by 15% in 2021 to register $50 million, compared to $43 million in 2020, Akhbar El-Yom reported on Wednesday.

The statement was made by the Egyptian Food Export Council’s (FEC) Deputy Executive Director, Tameem El-Dawy, during a session organised by the FEC under the theme of “Development Opportunities for Egypt’s Food Industry Exports” on the sidelines of SIAL Paris.

In 2021, France was ranked 23rd in a list comprising the most important markets importing processed food from Egypt. The number of Egypt-based companies exporting processed food to France in 2021 amounted to 135 companies, including 16 firms whose exports exceed $1 million, representing 77% of the total exports, revealed El-Dawy.

Ten food commodities dominated 92% of Egypt’s food industry exports to France with $45 million, led by oil and resins exports, topping the list with $14 million, representing 29% of total exports, followed by oil seed and oleagic fruits' exports with $7 million, representing 15%. Exports of frozen strawberries and frozen vegetables came next with $7 million and $4 million, respectively.

In addition, exports of the Arab world’s most-populous nation from frozen artichoke, fish, and Ethanol to France reached $4 million, $3 million, and $2 million, respectively.

