Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has announced that DIP Angola — Angola’s first fully integrated economic zone developed by Dubai Investments — has signed its first tenant.

Trice Chemicals IND. LLC will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility within DIP Angola’s industrial and logistics hub. This milestone reinforces DIP Angola’s position as a strategically planned gateway for manufacturing, logistics, and regional trade, and highlights growing investor confidence in Angola’s industrial sector, said Dubai Investments.

Trice Chemicals, a UAE-headquartered manufacturer of hygiene, cleaning, and specialty chemicals, will establish its operations on a 26,000 sq m plot in the Northern Cluster of Phase 1. DIP Angola’s 2,000-hectare development in Bengo Province integrates multiple zones to create a self-sufficient hub, including industrial facilities, commercial spaces, residential areas, and recreational amenities, providing ample space for long-term growth and sectoral expansion.

Omar Al Mesmar, Board Director, Dubai Investments International Angola LDA, said: “Signing the first manufacturing tenant marks a key operational milestone for DIP Angola. With Phase 1 infrastructure progressing steadily, the project is ready to provide fully serviced, ready-to-build industrial land for leading manufacturers. There has been strong interest from a range of investors seeking land within DIP Angola, and several discussions are already in the pipeline. As a replica of the highly successful Dubai Investments Park model in the UAE, DIP Angola is establishing itself as Angola’s premier industrial gateway — offering world-class connectivity, modern infrastructure, and a strategic environment for manufacturing and regional trade.”

The development is expected to catalyse regional manufacturing growth, create employment opportunities, and position Angola as a competitive hub for industrial operations in Southern Africa. Phase 1 establishes core infrastructure, including internal roads, utilities, and connectivity to major transport corridors, enabling companies to set up operations efficiently.

Prathyush Pradeep, Managing Partner of Trice Chemicals IND, added: “Establishing our first manufacturing facility at DIP Angola marks an exciting step in Trice Chemicals’ growth strategy. The project’s infrastructure, strategic location, and forward-looking vision provide the perfect platform to enhance our regional operations and support Angola’s industrial development.”

Strategically located 50 km from Luanda, Angola’s capital, DIP Angola offers easy access to national and international markets, including 23 km from the seaport and 4 km from the free zone and upcoming export port, providing direct connectivity to global trade routes. Phase 1 is expected to generate over 3,000 jobs, contributing to workforce development and supporting the country’s industrial growth strategy.

