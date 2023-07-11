The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) in continuation of its capacity development training programmes for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, has empowered over 1,000 in the North through capacity training.

The DBN organised a one-day training for over 1,000 small businesses across six states in the North-East and North-West.

The MSMEs were spread across Gombe, Maiduguri, Adamawa, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The capacity training programme, which was conducted in each of the locations, had facilitators with expert in business management for small and medium scale entreprises.

A statement from DBN stated that the training focused on optimisation and development of skills, aimed at further strengthening the capacity of the beneficiaries to scale up their businesses.

It also said the key objective of the training programme across locations, was to help the owners of the businesses develop their capacity and gain better knowledge of how they could access the DBN funding through the participating financial intermidiadres (PFI).

The Managing Director/CEO, Development Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, commended the facilitators for bringing their expertise and experience to bear and expressed the optimism that the training would have a lasting impact on the participants and their businesses.

He affirmed that the training was in line with the Bank’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the capacity of MSMEs in the country so that they can continue to contribute more to economic growth and development of the country.

Okpanachisaid: “The strategic role of MSMEs as enablers of socio-economic development cannot be over-emphasised. A larger percentage of businesses in Nigeria are in the informal sector dominated by MSMEs.

“The MSMEs sector is a significant pillar for the Nigerian economic growth; they make up 97 per cent of businesses, generate six million jobs and contribute 50 per cent of national GDP.

“Small businesses are value-creators and they create wealth for individuals.

“At DBN, we are passionately committed to seeing MSMEs increase their capacity for growth and expansion, and being more sustainable so that together, we can continue to build a stronger economy for the benefits of all Nigerians.”

The Development Bank of Nigeria through its numerous capacity training platforms has enriched the knowledge and capacity of MSMEs owners in the country through regular highly-enriching training initiatives and retooling, thereby positioning them for sustainable growth and expansion.

One of the platforms is the annual DBN Entrepreneurship Training Programme (DBNETP) currently in its 5th Cycle and has benefitted over 2000 MSMEs across Nigeria who have been trained digitally and physically, leveraging partnerships and the DBN Learning Management System (LMS).

