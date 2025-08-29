United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with International Trade Facilitation Association (ITFA), on Wednesday, unveiled plans to launch $50 million to support international certification of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) across the country.

Speaking in Abuja during the opening of 3-day Support to Potential and Established Nature-Positive MSMEs in Nigeria (SPEM) Partner Learning Session with the theme: “Sustainability as a Mindset: Lessons from the Field’, UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Elsie Attafuah expressed optimism that the initiative would provide opportunities for MSMEs and NGOs to have required access to global standards and certifications to compete internationally.

She observed that the initiative organised by UNDP GEF Small Grants Programme in collaboration with International Trade Facilitation Association (ITFA) and Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), is “first of its kind in the country,” designed to support Civil Society Organisations as well as potential and established Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in pursuit of a greener and more inclusive economy.

Ms. Attafuah, who was represented by UNDP’s Economics Advisor, Dr. Tony Muhumuza, said: “This initiative represents a movement towards embedding sustainability across Nigeria’s MSME sector. Over the past six weeks, activities across all six geopolitical zones have engaged more than 300 MSMEs and NGOs, promoting sustainability mindsets, fostering matchmaking and cross-learning, and identifying key structural gaps, including financing, certification costs, and access to networks.

“One of the most important lessons to emerge is that true sustainability must extend beyond grants. MSMEs and NGOs require access to global standards and certifications to compete internationally. They need strong networks and knowledge as much as capital.

“Mechanisms such as the Standards & Certification Fund – seeded today with ITFA’s $1,000 contribution- are critical in lowering barriers to international markets. This work aligns directly with UNDP’s mission of empowering communities and businesses to thrive in a green and inclusive economy.

“Through the GEF Small Grants Programme, Nigeria is strengthening CSOs and building resilient, nature-positive MSMEs, which are the drivers of jobs, climate resilience, gender equality, and sustainable trade. The initiative contributes broadly to the SDGs, with particular impact on SDG 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption & Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

“Appreciation is extended to ITFA for its creativity and impactful implementation, and to NEPC, NEXIM, Afreximbank, and private sector partners who are contributing practical solutions. Other institutions are encouraged to adopt similar approaches in their states, sectors, and clusters, to support funding mechanisms such as the Certification Fund, and to help ensure that MSMEs are both export-ready and resilient beyond grant cycles.”

On her part, National Coordinator of SGP GEF Programme, Mrs. Ibironke Olubamise, who expressed excitement over the successes recorded so far in Nigeria, explained that the support initiative for NGOs was conceived by the UNDP headquarters in New York and Nigeria’s Office.

“The idea is that all these NGOs that we are supporting to implement environmental projects in communities, always like he said, cap in hand. When one project finishes, they wait until they get another grant to be implemented. So we were able to implement another project.

“Then we started tossing with the idea of turning them into social enterprise so that they can be sustainable, make a profit, but you know, because we don’t give money to a profit-making body, but we will appreciate it if they can sustain the profit they are making and the profit is shared across both. So it’s not just going into a few people’s pockets. So that was where we started. That was where we started the idea.

“And then, of course, we were so happy that we supported one of our projects, the Ashi Integrated Global Foundation, one of our civil society organizations. And for the very first time in Nigeria, through the SGF project, Nigeria got its first internationally satisfied shea butter exports to the U.K. and America about two years ago, and this was done with the support of the trade ambassador, ITFA, and his team.

“And when we were now toiling with these ideas, of course, we threw out the proposal to, I mean, openly that anybody that would do this to please submit proposal. And eventually, the National Steering Committee settled on the ITFA, because we have worked and we have seen what they have done.”

In his address, ITFA Coordinator, Dr. Collins Ezeiruaku, explained that Participants will be provided with tools that we have shared and modified across the country, to see how they can also implement them in their business.

Dr. Ezeiruaku said, “We’ve been able to raise resources. We have been able to get the funds that are needed for the activities. So, we have been able to increase the number of people who are involved in the project and get the funding.

“So, that has been another way. Resources now, not necessarily in Naira and Kobo. We’ve been able to raise resources to match the catalytic grant that we received from the GEF SGP.

“And what we are also doing now is looking at where else there is a challenge with regard to what we’re doing. And we see certification is important.

“So today we’ll be launching the certification fund. Standards and certification fund. And that is where we’ll be looking to more partners to specifically help us get more MSMEs and more institutions certified for the global market.

“For this certification fund we’re looking to raise about $50 million.”

According to him, the initiative was aimed at ensuring that empowering MSMEs that operate like NGOs to scale up in a manner that they outlive their owners.

“Now, while talking about NGOs, operating cap in hand, we also have the MSMEs operating like NGOs. So a lot of businesses do not outlive their owners, because these two are operating like family time. Put your hand in the pot, take it, solve a real problem, but we don’t scale. And that is a challenge. So in the course of today, we’ll get to share information with you.

“In the course of today, you will get to interact with one another. Please, do not leave here without meeting at least three people that you didn’t know before. One thing that came up clearly in our interactions as we went around the country was that some of the problems that people had were ones that someone else had already solved.

“In the same room, someone had a problem with fish feed, someone else was producing fish feed, and people went to sell. In the same room, someone was looking for how to scale their venison farm. Another person was looking for someone to teach how to scale so that he could meet his export demands in the same room.

“So I can assure you that if you take your time to interact in this room today, tomorrow and the day after, you will find solutions to some of the problems you have. And it’s not money. Money is important, but it’s not just money,” he noted.

