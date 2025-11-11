Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has surpassed the milestone of one million passengers in October 2025, a figure usually reached only during the busy December period.

Thabo Phateng, acting regional general manager for Cape Town International Airport, Cluster 2, expressed satisfaction with the achievement. He highlighted the trust travellers place in Airports Company South Africa's (Acsa) airports and the commitment of operational teams.

Phateng noted that as the festive season approaches, the focus remains on delivering efficient, safe, and welcoming services. He also pointed to the early growth in passenger numbers as a reflection of the strength of South Africa’s tourism and aviation sectors, supported through ongoing collaboration with the Air Access Steering Committee.

The milestone follows ongoing investments by Acsa in infrastructure, technology, and service quality.

Coordination among airport partners, airlines, ground handlers, and Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) has been cited as crucial in managing the increased passenger volumes ahead of the holiday season.

Cape Town International Airport continues to work closely with airline partners, border authorities, and service providers to maintain high levels of safety, comfort, and operational efficiency throughout the peak travel period.

