Egypt has initially agreed to appoint Air Cairo as the air carrier for operating flights between Egypt and Tanzania, along with EgyptAir, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation on August 8th.

This decision came as a result of the negotiations between the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority and its Tanzanian counterpart to mull over ways of cooperation between the two countries in the field of air transport.

The Tanzanian side will hire two airlines as well to handle the flight operations between both countries.

Moreover, the two parties approved the flight operations for passengers between Egypt and Tanzania without restrictions, in addition to three weekly flights for transporting cargo.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).