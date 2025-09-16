The issue of climate change and its associated impacts, especially on African cities, is a critical topic that demands urgent attention.

Every day, Africa faces the consequences of something it did not cause. While 7 out of the 10 world most climate vulnerable countries are in the African region, Africa only emits about 4% of greenhouse gases, and in terms of historical contributions the content ranks even lower – according to World Meteorological Organization’s State of the Global Climate report 2022.

Heatwaves, heavy rains, floods, tropical cyclones, and prolonged droughts, which are some of the effects of climate change, are having devastating impacts on communities and economies, with increasing numbers of people at risk across the continent. Africa’s rapidly expanding cities are hotspots of this vulnerability and impact.

According to the OECD report, Africa is one of the world’s least urbanized continents, yet hosts the most rapidly urbanizing region – the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). The region has an urban population of 500 million people, accounting for approximately 40% of the continent’s population, and an urban growth rate double that of the global average at 4.1% per year, compared to the global average of 2.1%. By 2050, it is estimated that over 60% of Africans will be living in urban areas.

This accelerated urban growth puts further pressure on existing challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, insufficient access to basic services, unemployment, and housing shortages. About 56% of urban population in Africa reside in informal settlements, compounded by insecure land tenure and constrained access to essential infrastructural services such as sanitation, water and energy, according to the African Cities Research Consortium and Brookings – 2024 reports.

A Climate Crisis

It’s widely acknowledged that climate change will affect Africa’s socio-economic development trajectory, threatening the continent’s attainment of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the objectives of the Africa Union’s Agenda 2063.

In UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ own words, “Africa is on the frontlines of the climate crisis. The time for action is now. We must invest in sustainable solutions to protect our people and planet.”

But all is not lost. One of the recent global developments in climate policy has been the establishment of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD), which aims to provide financial support to vulnerable countries affected by climate disasters.

The Fund, established during the COP27 negotiations, holds significant potential for African nations, especially in the context of urban development and the challenges faced by rapidly growing cities across the continent. It has the potential to serve as a powerful tool to address both the immediate impacts of climate disasters and the longer-term need for sustainable urban development in Africa, through the principle of “building back better”.

Firstly, the Fund could be channeled into immediate relief and rebuilding efforts, such as reconstructing homes, improving drainage systems to mitigate flooding, and ensuring access to clean water and sanitation. For example, funding could support the delivery of infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters, such as resilient affordable housing and other related climate resilient infrastructure for cities. Ensuring climate resilience and addressing key infrastructural shortages that exacerbate vulnerability is crucial in all activities the Fund will support.

Such projects would create more sustainable cities that are better equipped to handle the intensifying impacts of climate change while simultaneously offering economic opportunities through job creation.

Secondly, the Fund could be used to empower local communities, particularly marginalized populations in urban slums and informal settlements, who are often the hardest hit by climate disasters. Supporting these actors to adapt and develop is crucial for sustained resilience. Also, the informal economy – which forms a significant part of Africa’s urban economy – should not be left behind.

Finally, the Fund could be used to support capacity building initiatives such as training local leaders, strengthening disaster management systems, and creating meaningful climate partnerships.

Reimagining African cities

That said, the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage has the potential to play a transformative role in the urban development of African cities, particularly in mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

Whether this potential is reached depends on the setup of the Fund and the criteria used to assess projects – and whether those are in line with African realities in terms of data and capacity availability. It also depends on careful planning and effective collaboration to ensure that the Fund benefits those who need it most.

This is a unique opportunity to not only address the consequences of climate change, but also to reimagine African cities as models of sustainability and inclusivity for the future.

