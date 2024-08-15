General Manager of the Osun State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), Mrs Funmi Abokede, on Wednesday, disclosed that the state government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke has expended about N2 billion on over 267 micro projects across the state.

The general manager dropped a hint at a two-day Media Engagement on programme for Result initiative held at Ben-Ber Foundation Hall in Osogbo.

She explained that the fund was made available by the Adeleke’s administration to enhance the state’s development and at the same time, to add value to humanity in every nook and cranny of the state.

According to her, “the state government had equally assisted the agency with the development of centre for people with disabilities to showcase their beliefs and abilities in different trades”.

“Throughout Nigeria, Osun State is the only state that has centre for People with Disabilities. We have the centre at Edunabon while some states have visited the state to copy the ideas”.

She added that efforts of the state government in making life better for the residents through social amenities are inexplicable and charged, beneficial for communities to put up maintenance culture and sustainability so that the projects could last long and benefit them all.

Abokede after that, assured Governor Adeleke of the agency’s full support to bring development to the rural communities in the state and sought journalists’ support to educate community members on the maintenance and sustainability of the projects executed by the agency in their various communities.

However, the general manager stressed that the fund spent by the government was to ensure that basic and social amenities get to the urban and rural development areas of the state saying, many physically challenged, widows, and the poor were major beneficiaries.

“In addition, Governor Ademola Adeleke has continually given full support for micro-projects widely Spread across the state band community Action for Resilience and Economic stimulus of the agency would equally focus on the provision of water, education, health care, and sanitation,” she concluded.

