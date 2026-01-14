The sweeping fiscal changes, which target digital services, mining exports, property, and gaming, were officially detailed by government spokesperson Nick Mangwana in a public statement.

The announcement confirms a major shift in the country’s revenue strategy, directly affecting consumer spending, business operations, and foreign investments. The measures include an increased standard Value Added Tax (VAT) rate, the introduction of a digital services tax, new mineral export levies, and significantly higher taxes on gambling.

New Digital And Consumption Taxes Take Effect

A cornerstone of the new tax regime is the introduction of a 15% Digital Services Withholding Tax (DSWT). This tax targets payments made to foreign digital platforms like Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Starlink, and ride-hailing apps such as Bolt and InDrive.

The point of the tax, the government has argued, is that offshore digital platforms allow companies to supply services directly to domestic users without establishing a physical presence in the country.

Local banks and payment processors are responsible for collecting the tax at the point of transaction. For example, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe informed its customers via text message that the 15% withholding tax on international internet and card payments was active from the start of the year.

Alongside this, the standard VAT rate has been increased from 15% to 15.5%. The government has also removed VAT zero-rating for tourist facilities, accommodation for non-residents, and hunting safaris, making visits to the country more expensive for foreign tourists.

Mining Exports And Gambling Face Sharp Hikes

The mining sector, a critical pillar of the national economy, is now subject to heavier fiscal burdens. The government has implemented a 10% export tax on lithium ore, antimony, and unbeneficiated chrome, alongside a revised tax on black granite. A separate, new 3% levy also applies to sales and exports of coal, lithium, black granite, quarry stone, and dimensional stone.

Simultaneously, the gaming industry is confronting a drastically increased tax load. A new gambling tax regime has significantly raised rates.

The 2026 gambling tax increases bettors’ withholding on winnings from 10 per cent to 25 per cent, while operators’ gross takings tax jumps from 3 per cent to 20 per cent.

Operators, including sports betting firms and casinos, were required to submit their first returns for this new regime by January 5, 2026, with payments due by January 10.

Property Taxes Aimed At Formalising The Market

The tax changes extend to the property and rental market, aiming to close loopholes and capture informal revenue. Authorities have introduced a special capital gains tax on the disposal of shares in companies whose principal asset is land. This targets transactions designed to avoid standard property transfer duties.

Furthermore, landlords who rent out business premises now face a Presumptive Rental Income Tax of 15%, a measure intended to formalise a segment of the rental economy that often operates informally.

Summary of New Tax Measures in Zimbabwe (Effective from January 2026)

Tax Measure Key Detail Sector/Area Affected Digital Services Withholding Tax (DSWT) 15% tax on payments to foreign digital platforms (e.g., Netflix, Spotify, Starlink, Bolt). Digital Services / Consumers Value Added Tax (VAT) Increase Standard rate increased from 15% to 15.5%. VAT zero-rating removed for tourist accommodation and safaris. General Consumption / Tourism Mineral Export Tax 10% export tax on lithium ore, antimony, and unbeneficiated chrome; revised tax on black granite. Mining Raw Minerals Levy 3% levy on sales and exports of coal, lithium, black granite, quarry stone, and dimensional stone. Mining Gambling Tax – Bettors’ Withholding Withholding tax on winnings increased from 10% to 25%. Gaming / Gambling Gambling Tax – Operators’ Gross Takings Tax on operators’ gross takings raised from 3% to 20%. Gaming / Gambling Operators Special Capital Gains Tax on Property Shares Tax on disposal of shares in companies whose principal asset is land. Property / Real Estate Presumptive Rental Income Tax 15% tax on rental income from business premises, aimed at formalizing the informal rental market. Property / Rental Market

