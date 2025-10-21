Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a leading provider of advanced self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels serving the offshore oil, gas and renewables industries, reported a revenue growth of 10% to $138.3 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2025.

Key highlights of the unaudited results are:

* Adjusted EBITDA up 7% to US$81.5 million

* Net debt reduced to $172.2 million

* Net leverage ratio down to 1.63x

* Confidence reaffirmed in achieving 2025 guidance of $101–109 million Adjusted EBITDA

CFO Alex Aclimandos commented: "As we enter the final quarter of 2025, GMS confirms it remains on track to meet its 2025 objectives, despite absorbing adverse one-time events such as the Saudi tax judgment, the warrants exercise and the operational challenges resulting from the conflict in the Gulf during June 2025.

"The increase in EBITDA enables continued deleveraging of the balance sheet, keeps us on schedule for the execution of the shareholder reward programme in the coming months, and positions the Group well for future opportunities."

