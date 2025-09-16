ABU DHABI - National Central Cooling Company "Tabreed" yesterday confirmed shareholder approval at its General Assembly for an interim dividend of 6.5 fils per share, representing AED184.9 million, for the first half of 2025.

This marks the first interim dividend in Tabreed’s 27-year history, reflecting the company’s record first-half performance, with revenue rising 3% year-on-year to AED1.11 billion and net profit reaching AED276 million, supported by strong cooling demand and significant capacity growth across key markets.

Tabreed’s growth momentum continued in the first half of 2025, with total connected capacity reaching 1.37 million RT following a record 41.6k RT of new connections, almost double the capacity added in all of 2024.

Strong contributions from the UAE and Saudi Arabia underline the company’s position as a truly cross-regional operator and set the stage for the next phase of growth.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Tabreed’s Chairman, commented, “Tabreed continues to build on its strong foundations, combining record first-half results with strategic milestones that reinforce the scalability of our platform. The approval of the company’s first-ever interim dividend reflects this strength and our commitment to shareholders, underlining the confidence we have in delivering sustainable long-term value.”