The Suez Canal has seen a 18.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenues during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the authority’s Chairman Ossama Rabie stated.

This positive growth was driven by a 5.8% rise in the number of vessels passing through the canal and a 16% surge in net tonnage during the same period, he added.

Rabie attributed the recent improvement to the return of shipping lines to the canal amid stabilizing conditions in the Red Sea region.

On January 15th, Maersk returned to the trans-Suez route for the MECL service, affirming that the Suez Canal is a vital maritime corridor between East and West.

In December, the SCA penned a deal with the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) to strengthen cooperation in port development, marine construction, and maritime training.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).