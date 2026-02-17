Telecommunications group Telkom on Monday, 16 February, reported an 8.4% increase in third‑quarter core profit, supported by ongoing cost‑cutting measures and a 7.2% rise in mobile service revenue as consumers continued to buy more data bundles.

Telkom, majority owned by the government, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to R3.2bn ($200.96m), with the EBITDA margin expanding to 29.1% in the three months to 31 December compared to the same quarter in 2024.

