Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) generated SAR 46 million in net profit during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual plunge of 75.78% from SAR 190 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.06 in 9M-25, down year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 0.25, according to the financial statements.

Financials for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, SIIG witnessed 91.83% lower net profits at SAR 8 million, compared to SAR 98 million in Q3-24.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net profit retreated by 60% from the SAR 20 million recorded in Q2-25.

