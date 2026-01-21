Riyadh – The board members of Nofoth Food Products Company approved an interim dividend distribution policy for shareholders from 2026 to 2028, according to a bourse statement.

This aligns with the company’s strategy to deliver added and sustainable value to shareholders while maintaining a strong financial position.

It also backs operational expansion and future growth, without prejudice to contractual obligations or relevant regulatory requirements.

Nofoth intends to distribute cash dividends amounting to SAR 0.20 per share for 2026, SAR 0.22 per share for 2027, and SAR 0.24 per share for 2028.

The cash dividends will be disbursed in phases on a quarterly basis in accordance with the financial results and available cash flows and after satisfying the relevant regulatory requirements.

