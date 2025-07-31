Riyadh: Leejam Sports Company generated net profits worth SAR 143 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking an annual fall of 14.37% from SAR 167 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues increased by 9.41% to SAR 744 million in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 680 million in H1-24, according to the financial statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 2.76 as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 3.20 in the same period a year earlier.

Financials for Q2-25

The net profits of Leejam Sports hit SAR 72 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, down 1.36% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 73 million.

The company reported 10.91% higher revenues at SAR 376 million in Q2-25, compared to SAR 339 million in the April-June period of 2024.

The Q2-25 net profits increased by 1.40% compared to SAR 71 million in Q1-25, while the revenues grew by 1.89% compared to SAR 369 million.

Cash Dividends for Q2-25

The board of Leejam Sports approved cash dividends valued at SAR 43.87 million, equivalent to 8.40% of the company's SAR 523.83 million capital, for the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

The Tadawul-listed firm will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.84 per share for 52.23 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends are set to be 5 and 14 August 2025, respectively.

