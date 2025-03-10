RIYADH — The Saudi Exchange Company has approved Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia to conduct Market Making activities on eight listed securities in both the Main Market and Nomu – Parallel Market, effective March 10, 2025.



In the Main Market, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia will act as a Market Maker for Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. (7202), Electrical Industries Co. (1303), Elm Co. (7203), and The Company for Cooperative Insurance (8010).



The Market Maker obligations for these securities include a minimum presence of orders at 80%, minimum sizes ranging from SR75,000 to SR150,000, and a maximum spread of 0.65%.



In the Nomu – Parallel Market, Market Making activities will apply to National Environmental Recycling Co. (9540), International Human Resources Co. (9545), Almuneef Company for Trade, Industry, Agriculture and Contracting (9569), and Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. (9539). These securities will have a minimum presence of orders at 50%, minimum size of SAR 50,000, and a maximum spread of 5.00%.



Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia will operate under the Market Making Regulations and Procedures set by the Saudi Exchange, facilitating liquidity and efficiency in the market.

