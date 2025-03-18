Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) passes, on 17 March, the requests of three companies to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Marketing Home Group Company plans to offer 4.80 million shares, representing 30% of its share capital.

Qudra for Communications and Information Technology Company intends to float 5 million shares, equivalent to 18.18% of the share capital.

Meanwhile, Hawyia Auctions Company seeks to trade 2.40 million shares, accounting for 12% of the capital.

Source: Mubasher

