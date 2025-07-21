Riyadh - Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Company posted 24.96% higher net profits at SAR 199.70 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 159.80 million in H1-24.

The revenues stood at SAR 12.03 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025, marking a 34.38% year-on-year (YoY) jump from SAR 8.95 billion, according to the Anchorinterim financial statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 2 in H1-25 from SAR 1.60 in the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly Results

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits of Aldrees hiked by 20.98% to SAR 99.70 million from SAR 82.41 million in Q2-24.

Meanwhile, the revenues reached SAR 6.21 billion in the April-June 2025 period, reflecting an annual rise of 34.98% from SAR 4.60 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net profits edged down by 0.39% from SAR 100.10 million in Q1-25, while the revenues grew by 6.55% from SAR 5.82 billion.

