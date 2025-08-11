Riyadh - Al Babtain Power and Telecommunication Company registered a 35.79% surge in net profits to SAR 185.90 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 136.90 million in H1-24.

Revenues stood at SAR 1.31 billion as of 30 June 2025, down 2.29% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.34 billion, according to financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 2.91 in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from SAR 2.14 in the same period of 2024.

Financials of Q2-25

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Al Babtain Power generated net profits of SAR 97.70 million, reflecting an annual surge of 79.92% from SAR 54.30 million.

Revenues increased by 5.75% to SAR 687.50 million in April-June 2025 from SAR 650.10 million in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits rose by 10.77% compared to SAR 88.20 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025, while the revenues grew by 8.91% from SAR 631.20 million.

Cash Dividends

The board recommended a cash dividend distribution of SAR 63.94 million or SAR 1 per share for H1-25. The payment date will be disclosed at a later time.

In 2024, Al Babtain Power reported 87.77% higher net profits at SAR 265.70 million, compared to SAR 141.50 million in 2023.

