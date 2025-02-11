Saint-Gobain, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Fosroc, a leading global construction chemicals player with a strong geographic footprint in India, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific in particular.

Following the acquisitions of Chryso, GCP and Ovniver (Cemix brand), this represents another important step in establishing Saint-Gobain’s worldwide presence in construction chemicals, said the French group in a statement.

With this acquisition, the company will gain access to newer territories across 76 countries and its combined sales will soar to €6.5 billion, said the company in its statement.

Fosroc is expected to have generated revenues of $487 million in 2024, with a growth rate of around 11% per year on average since 2021.

With 20 manufacturing plants and around 3,000 employees, it provides a wide range of technical solutions for the construction industry, including admixtures and additives for concrete and cement, adhesives and sealants, waterproofing solutions, concrete repair solutions and flooring.

Foscroc will be consolidated into the high performance solutions segment, said the statement.

This acquisition strengthens Saint-Gobain’s presence in high-growth emerging markets, notably India and the Middle East and is fully aligned with the Group’s strategy to be the worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).