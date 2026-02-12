RAK Ceramics PJSC reported resilient financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ending 31st December 2025.

RAK Ceramics delivered robust gross margins and healthy bottom-line growth in Q4 & FY 2025, despite ongoing market headwinds in certain geographies. Strong activity in the UAE real estate and construction sectors remained a key driver of top-line growth, supported by an increased contribution from higher-margin project business and premium product segments.

In Q4 2025, total revenue stood at AED856.4 million, down 1.7% YoY. In FY 2025, total revenue rose 1.6% YoY to AED3.28 billion.

In Q4 2025, Gross profit margin improved to 39.1% compared to 37.2% in the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin improved to 40.0% in FY 2025 compared to 39.3% in FY 2024.

In Q4 2025, profit before tax jumped 14.5% YoY to AED94.0 million. In FY 2025, profit before tax jumped 19.9% YoY to AED331.8 million.

In Q4 2025, net profit after tax rose 2.5% higher YoY to AED65.8 million. In FY 2025, net profit after tax jumped by 6.2% to AED248.5 million from AED234.1 million in the year-before period.

EBITDA rose 1.0% to AED 159.6 million in Q4 2025 from AED158.1 million in the year before period. EBITDA rose by 5.3% to AED623.6 million in FY 2025, from AED592.2 million in the year-before period.

EBITDA margins rose 0.5% to 18.6% in Q4 2025 from 18.1% in the same quarter last year. In FY 2025, EBITDA margins rose 0.7% YoY to 19.0%.

The UAE market continued to outperform, driven by the tiles and sanitaryware segment, coupled with the strength in the real estate sector. Revenue in the UAE market jumped 13.4% in FY 2025 to AED955.8 million. A greater share of project-based business has contributed positively to both revenue and margin, with growing demand for large-format porcelain tiles.

Abdallah Massaad, Group Chief Executive Officer of RAK Ceramics, said, “We are encouraged by the progress achieved during the year, particularly in margin expansion, manufacturing efficiencies, and the strength of our UAE operations. While near-term challenges persist in certain markets, we are actively executing targeted turnaround and growth initiatives across our portfolio.

With a strong foundation, a clear strategic roadmap, and ongoing investments in capacity, innovation, and sustainability, we are well-positioned to deliver profitable growth and further strengthen our global footprint in the years ahead.”