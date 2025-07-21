Doha: The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al-Thani announced the Bank’s financial results for the first half (H1) of 2025.

The results highlighted solid growth across key financial and operational indicators, reinforcing the bank’s financial position and alignment with the robust Qatari economy under the wise leadership of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The announcement followed a meeting of the Board of Directors chaired by Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani, which was held to review the bank’s financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2025.

The data revealed a net profit of QR689m, marking a growth of 5.2% compared to the same period last year. Earnings per share reached QR0.41.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors approved the distribution of interim cash dividends to shareholders amounting to (24%) of the nominal value per share (equivalent to 0.24QR per share), to be paid to shareholders registered at the close of trading on 28 July 2025 (Subject to QCB approval).

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani stated: “QIIB has continued to deliver outstanding performance during the first half of 2025, in line with our strategic plans aimed at achieving sustainable growth, expanding our customer base, and enhancing innovation in banking services and products.”

“Qatar’s advanced economic environment presents exceptional opportunities, which we are fully leveraging to serve our clients, support our shareholders, and contribute to the national economy.”

He added, “Our strategic focus on the local market, which still holds strong growth potential across sectors, has enabled us to maintain a leading position among Qatari financial institutions.

This is backed by the high quality of our assets, operational efficiency, and a forward-looking vision that embraces technological and economic developments.”

Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani further noted that credit rating agencies continue to affirm the bank’s strong ratings.

Moody’s has maintained QIIB’s rating at ‘A2’ with a stable outlook, while Fitch has confirmed the bank’s rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook.

These ratings reflect the bank’s asset quality, profitability, operational efficiency, resilient funding profile, robust capital base, and strong liquidity.

The Chairman extended his appreciation to the executive management and all Bank employees for their efforts during the first half of 2025, expressing full confidence in their ability to sustain high performance and achieve further success in the second half of the year.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad Al-Shaibei elaborated on the bank’s performance and noted, “Net operating income for (H1) 2025 reached QR 1.1billion, registering a growth of 11.6% compared to the same period in 2024.”

He added: “By the end of June 2025,total assets reached QR60.6bn compared to QR59.3bn at the end of (H1) 2024, which represents a 2.2% growth. Net financing assets stood at QR39bn, which represents a 1.0% growth compared with (H1) 2024, while customer deposits grew to QR42.2bn, a growth of 4.4% compared with (H1) 2024. Shareholders’ equity rose to QR9.8bn compared to QR9.4bn at the end of H1 2024, reflecting a 4.4% growth, and the capital adequacy ratio under Basel III standards reached 19.65%, underscoring our strong capital position and resilience to potential risks.”

Dr. Al-Shaibei attributed the bank’s strong results to a number of key factors, foremost among them being operational efficiency, which remained solid with a cost-to-income ratio of 18.9%.

He also highlighted the bank’s continued progress in digital transformation across all channels.

“The ratio of non-performing financing remained low at 2.97%, while coverage for these exposures increased to 100%, reaffirming the strength of our financing portfolio and the low level of credit risk,” Dr. Al-Shaibei noted.

Dr. Al-Shaibei reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to community service: “During the first half of 2025, we continued to support initiatives in education, healthcare, and sports. We are proud of our strategic partnership with the Qatar Football Association in sponsoring the national teams and the Amir Cup—initiatives that reflect our national and social values.”

“We remain fully committed to empowering Qatari talent through training, qualification, and employment. We have a clear strategy to develop and promote national competencies into leadership positions, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

Dr. Al-Shaibei concluded: “We are proud of the results achieved in the first half of this year and look forward to continuing our journey of success and innovation, delivering greater value to our clients, and maximising returns for our shareholders, while maintaining the highest standards of transparency, sustainability, and excellence.”

