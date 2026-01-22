Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fuel (WOQOD) (a Qatari public shareholding company) reported a 1.17 percent decline in net profit for 2025, reaching QR 1.04 billion, compared to QR 1.05 billion in 2024.

In a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the company explained that earnings per share decreased to QR 1.05 for the period ending December 31, 2025, compared to QR 1.06 for the same period of the previous year.

The Board of Directors has recommended to the General Assembly of Shareholders the approval of a cash dividend of 50% of the par value of the share (QR 0.50 per share) for the second half of the year ending December 31, 2025.

This is in addition to the previously distributed interim semi-annual cash dividend of QR 0.40 per share for the period ending June 30, 2025.

Therefore, the total dividend payout for 2025 will be QR 0.90 per share.

