Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s Stock Exchange (QCE) closed today June 24, 2025 at 10,531.87 points, marking a significant increase of 199.05 points or 1.93% from the previous session, despite recent regional security tensions.

This positive trend persists since yesterday, highlighting the resilient of Qatar’s financial market.

The index continues to surge positively following yesterday’s trend, with the market recording a trading volume of 3,242,185 shares, valued at QR688mn.

In this session, the shares of 50 companies rose, while only those of 5 companies decreased.

The banking sector emerged as a key driver, with Qatar Islamic Bank gaining 2.80% and Commercial Bank of Qatar rising by 2.08%. Al Rayan Bank rose by 2.17%, while Dukhan Bank rose by 1.89%. However, Ahli Bank saw a slight decline of 0.41%, indicating some variability within the sector.

The insurance sector also performed well, with Alkhaleej Takaful gaining 2.31%, Qatar Insurance gaining 2.13%, and Doha Insurance Group increasing by 2.21%. Conversely, General Insurance experienced a drop of 2.28%, marking it as the biggest loser in this session.

The industrial sector showed steady growth, with Industries Qatar up by 1.07%, Qatar National Cement Company rising by 1.71%, and Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company increasing by 0.08%.

The telecommunications sector also saw gains, with Ooredoo rising by 3.64%, and Vodafone Qatar (VFQS) increasing by 1.29%.

The services sector recorded notable increases, with Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) up by 3.60%, Salam International rising by 3.71%, and United Development Company (UDCD) gaining 1.20%.

The real estate sector on the other hand showed promising results, with Mazaya (MRDS) up by 3.85%, Ezdan Holding (ERES) increasing by 5.17%, and Inma Holding (IHGS) gaining 4.68%. Meeza QSTP (MEZA) and Al Mahhar (MHAR) also rose by 1.14% and 3.06%, respectively.

Top gainers in today’s trade are Widam (WDAM) at 7.52%, Qatar German Co. Med (QGMD) at 6.62%, Lesha Bank (QFC) at 5.85%, Ezdan Holding (ERES) at 5.17%, Inma (IHGS) at 4.68%, Mannai Corp (MCCS) at 4.62%, and National Leasing (NLCS) at 4.17%.

Moderate gains were recorded also for Al Mahhar (MHAR) at 3.91%, Salam International (SIIS) at 3.71%, Qatar Oman (QOIS) at 3.69%, Ooredoo (ORDS) at 3.64%, Nakilat (QGTS) at 3.60%, and Faleh (FALH) at 3.06%.

On the other hand, the biggest losers for this session are General Insurance (QGRI) closing at -2.28%, Islamic Insurance (QISI) at -0.82%, Al Ahli Bank (ABQK), Al Meera (MERS), both closing at -0.41% respectively, while Cinema (QCFS) closing at -0.04%.

Nevertheless, the overall investor confidence in the market remains strong, with the index's upward trajectory reflecting optimism about Qatar's economic stability.

The year-to-date decline of 0.37% suggests some volatility, but the current session's performance indicates robust activity.

QSE's current performance reinforces its status as a stable investment hub amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

