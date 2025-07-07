Muscat: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has officially announced the start of Ubhar Capital’s role as liquidity provider for Bank Muscat shares, following regulatory approvals.

The move aims to boost trading volumes, narrow the bid-ask spread, and stabilise prices — key to increasing investor confidence.

Ubhar Capital, a licensed market maker, brings deep regional expertise and global reach. The firm is the first to offer this service on MSX, leveraging advanced infrastructure and strong operational capacity.

CEO Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Saadi said, “We’re proud to support Bank Muscat in enhancing market activity and investor trust.”

MSX reaffirmed its commitment to advancing market efficiency in line with Oman Vision 2040, calling on other listed firms to consider similar liquidity initiatives.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

