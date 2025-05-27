Qatar - The foreign institutions were increasingly net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index was down mere four points or 0.04% to 10,731.92 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,769 points.

The Qatar Stock Exchange on Monday witnessed more than 60% of the traded constituents return gains but overall it settled marginally lower, even as its market capitalisation was rather flat.



The foreign institutions were increasingly net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index was down mere four points or 0.04% to 10,731.92 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,769 points.



The foreign retail investors turned net sellers in the main market, whose year-to-date gains narrowed to 1.52%.



The telecom and banks witnessed higher than average selling pressure in the main bourse, whose capitalisation was rather flat at QR633.91bn amidst gains in midcap segments.



The local retail investors continued to be bearish but with lesser vigour in the main market, which saw no trading of exchange traded funds.



The Gulf and domestic institutions were seen increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, whose trade turnover fell amidst higher volumes.



The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the main barometer of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Arab individuals were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index was down 0.04% and the All Islamic Index by 0.09%; while the All Share Index was up 0.01% in the main market.



The telecom sector declined 0.55% and banks and financial services (0.23%); whereas insurance gained 1.15%, real estate (0.92%), consumer goods and services (0.64%), industrials (0.19%) and transport (0.15%).



Major shakers in the main market include Medicare Group, Ooredoo, Milaha, Qatar German Medical Devices, QIIB, Medicare Group and Qamco.



In the junior bourse, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Alijarah Holding, Vodafone Qatar, Mazaya Qatar, Barwa, Commercial Bank, Dlala, Inma Holding, Woqod, Estithmar Holding and Nakilat were among the movers in the main market.



The foreign institutions’ net buying increased substantially to QR14.66mn compared to QR3.54mn the previous day.



The foreign individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR1.46mn against net buyers of QR3.81mn on May 25.



The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking strengthened marginally to QR0.88mn compared to QR0.15mn on Sunday.



However, the Gulf institutions’ net buying expanded perceptibly to QR11.02mn against QR8.34mn the previous day.



The domestic institutions’ net buying increased noticeably to QR10.35mn compared to QR5.46mn on May 25.



The Arab individual investors’ net buying shot up perceptibly to QR7.82mn against QR3.47mn on Sunday.



The local retail investors’ net profit booking eased markedly to QR12.18mn compared to QR17.39mn the previous day.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure.



The main market witnessed a 40% surge in trade volumes to 224.41mn shares, 71% in value to QR468.58mn and 75% in deals to 22,343.



In the venture market, as many as 31,906 equities valued at QR0.09mn changed hands across nine transactions.

