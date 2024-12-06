Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index ended this week’s trading with a 0.25 percent decrease, losing 26.07 points to stand at 10,391 points compared to last week.

In this context, financial advisor Ramzi Qasmieh told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the QSE general index maintained levels above the support point of 10,370 points, closing yesterday at 10,391 points.

As the year draws to a close, Qasmieh anticipated that the stock exchange will witness more active trading during the remaining period than during the past two weeks, to evaluate investment portfolios and the implications of this impact on companies’ business results for 2024.

Regarding today’s session, the financial advisor indicated that the QSE index reversed its movement during most of the session and closed up by 0.52 percent, a percentage close to the declines recorded yesterday, which helped reduce its weekly declines to about a quarter of a point.

Qasmieh said that the index owes its rise during the auction session to the shares of Industries Qatar, QIB, QNB, and Ooredoo, which achieved gains at the close after its movement during most of the session had been moving within a narrow range.

He pointed out that liquidity is still weak, as it decreased on a weekly basis by around 38 percent, reaching QR1.261bn, compared to QR2.032bn for the previous week.

Discussing the sectoral performance during the current week, the financial advisor noted that the financial sector recorded gains of around 0.35 percent, while the other 6 sectors declined, with the industrial sector declining the most, falling by around 1 percent, followed by the real estate and communications sectors, with about 0.61 percent each.

