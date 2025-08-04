Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC) has generated a net profit (attributable to the equity holders) of QR662mn in the first half of 2025 and has suggested 24.4% interim dividend for the period.



The company reported revenue of QR1.45bn compared to QR1.43bn during the same period in 2024. Operating profit amounted to QR504mn against QR616mn the same period in 2024, said QEWC after its board meeting, presided over by HE Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs.



The company's net earnings were down 3%, even as revenues rose 1% on an annualised basis at the end of six-month ended June 2025.



Total assets of the company shot up 3% year-on-year to QR23.4bn in January-June 2025.



Total amount of interim dividend payment for the first half of the year will be QR268.4mn. The interim dividends shall be paid to the eligible shareholders as at the close of trading session on August 11.

