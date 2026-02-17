Doha, Qatar: Mannai Corporation (Qatar Exchange: MCCS), yesterday announced its financial results for the year ended 31st December 2025.

Mannai Group delivered revenues of QR5.1bn, which is a 25% increase compared to QR4.1bn in FY 2024. This robust performance was supported by the Information and Communication Technology business continuing its year-on-year growth of 20% over last year, contributing 64% of the total Group Revenue. The Automotive business contributed 23% of the total group revenue with the remaining 13% from all other businesses.

Group Gross Profit reached QR864m, marking a 26% increase over last year, driven by strong revenue growth and improved gross profit margins.

Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) for the period were QR435m, up 25% over last year.

Group EBITDA for the period was QR540m, a 21% increase compared to last year.

Net Profit before Pillar-2 tax for the year was QR289m, which is a 66% increase compared to QR175m last year. Net profit after tax amounted to QR267m.

The Board recommended distribution of dividend of QR0.30, being 30% of the nominal share value.

Earnings-per-share for the year ended were QR0.58 compared to QR0.37 for the last year. The proposed sale of 67% of Mannai’s shareholding in Damas International, the GCC jewellery business, was concluded in February 2026, a subsequent event to FY 2025.

The FY 2025 results reflect Mannai Corporation’s strengthened market position, its diversified revenue base, and its ability to generate consistent growth across all key businesses.

The Group enters 2026 with solid momentum, a strengthened financial base and with further growth opportunities in Qatar and the wider region.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

