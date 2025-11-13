Presight AI Holding, a leading Abu Dhabi-based global big data analytics company powered by AI, has reported another period of strong performance for the third quarter driven by robust international growth and sustained operational momentum.

Presight reported AED652.9 million in revenue for Q3 of 2025, an increase of 15.3 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 14.4 percent to AED131.8 million, while profit before tax increased 9.8 percent to AED131.7 million. Net profit of AED110.3 million for the quarter reflected 1.1 percent growth after absorbing an additional 6 percent corporate tax rate under the 15 percent UAE corporate tax rate.

For the first nine months of 2025, group revenue increased 48.8 percent year on year to AED1.74 billion, with organic revenue up 25.1 percent. EBITDA rose 40.3 percent to AED377.4 million, while net profit increased 12.1 percent to AED320 million, driven by strong organic growth, and a full nine-month contribution from AIQ, Presight’s majority-owned subsidiary.

International markets were a key driver of growth, contributing 46 percent of total revenue in Q3 2025, up from 14.3 percent in the same period last year. Growth was supported by multi-year deployments in Angola, Kazakhstan, and Jordan.

Continued momentum was also seen from AIQ, which contributed AED155.7 million to group revenue and AED24.0 million to EBITDA in the quarter. AIQ continued to strengthen its position in the energy sector through its ENERGYai platform, a world-first agentic AI solution for oil and gas companies.

Order intake during the quarter reached AED684.7 million, maintaining total backlog at AED3.7 billion as of 30 September 2025, consistent with H1 2025 levels despite strong revenue conversion. Year-to-date, Presight secured AED2.44 billion in new orders, and closed the quarter with AED1.88 billion in cash while remaining debt-free, maintaining balance sheet strength to fund growth and innovation.

In the domestic market, Presight signed new agreements with the Abu Dhabi Department of Government Enablement to advance data and AI integration across federal entities, and with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to enhance the Procurement Support Digital Platform, part of the Abu Dhabi SME Champions initiative. The Company also entered a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Abu Dhabi Police GHQ to deploy its AI-Policing Suite, enhancing data-driven law enforcement and public safety innovation.

Presight further expanded its role in the UAE’s financial technology ecosystem through a joint venture with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates to develop sovereign, AI-powered platforms that strengthen the country’s financial market infrastructure. It also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Innovation Hub of the Emirates Institute of Finance to promote the responsible adoption of AI across the UAE’s financial system in collaboration with HSBC, Al Maryah Community Bank, and Core42.

Internationally, Presight deepened its presence in Central Asia and the Caucasus through new agreements in Tajikistan and Azerbaijan and the launch of the Kazakhstan AI Hub in Astana, advancing sovereign AI programs and national data infrastructure in the region. The company also expanded its financial technology partnerships globally, collaborating with Dow Jones Factiva to co-develop AI-native risk and compliance solutions for financial institutions and regulators, with pilot deployments already underway.

Innovation remained central to the company’s strategy, highlighted by the launch of Presight NewsPulse on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and the $100 million Presight–Shorooq AI Fund. This AI Fund, managed by Abu Dhabi-based Shorooq, targets global AI investments and supports startups with capital, infrastructure, and partnerships to scale responsible innovation.

The company also hosted the inaugural Presight AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp, showcasing 10 global startups and generating more than 70 qualified government and enterprise leads.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said: “Presight delivered a strong third-quarter performance, powered by our twin engines of growth through strengthened partnerships with UAE federal entities and the continued expansion of our international footprint. This balanced approach positions Presight as the UAE’s trusted AI partner, and a leading regional exporter of AI and digital transformation services across the Middle East, Central and South-East Asia, Africa and Europe. We continue to drive sustained growth, a healthy backlog, and long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

After the quarter ended, Presight and its subsidiary AIQ concluded a series of memoranda of understanding with UAE federal authorities and industry partners, including the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Public Prosecution, UAE Cyber Security Council, Khazna Data Centers, Dubai Taxi Company, and Emirates Nuclear Energy Company, to advance AI deployment across government, infrastructure, and mobility sectors.

Also after the quarter ended, an MoU was signed with Bahrain’s Nasser Centre for Science and Technology (NCST) to promote digital transformation and AI adoption across key sectors in the Kingdom.

As part of the Company’s participation at the GITEX Global technology event, it signed eight MoUs and made 12 announcements during the event, reflective of its role as a leader in AI and digital transformation.

