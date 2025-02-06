MUSCAT: The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has introduced a Guidelines for Dividend Policy for Public Joint Stock Companies, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and investor confidence. The launch event, held under the auspices of Dr Said bin Mohammad Al Saqri, Minister of Economy, was attended by key executives and representatives from MSX-listed companies.

This initiative aims to provide a structured framework for listed firms to formulate and disclose their dividend policies with greater clarity. It sets standards for profit distribution, ensuring companies adopt consistent and transparent financial practices aligned with international best practices.

By enhancing disclosure requirements, the guidelines help investors better understand dividend policies, enabling them to make informed decisions based on reliable and up-to-date information. MSX sees this as a crucial step in strengthening corporate governance and fostering a sustainable financial environment.

Following the launch, MSX conducted a workshop to elaborate on the guidelines' key aspects, including its implementation mechanisms and impact on the market.