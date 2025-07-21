Muscat: The market capitalization of securities listed on Muscat Stock Exchange recorded gains of 206.7 million Omani riyals last week, climbing to 28.643 billion riyals by the close of trading on Thursday.

The main index ended last week’s trading at 5,654 points, up 51 points for the week.

The financial sector index rose by 5 points, while the services sector index added around 7 points. The Sharia-compliant index held steady at its previous level of 449 points. Meanwhile, the industrial sector index dropped by 70 points, weighed down by declines in several industrial stocks.

Most publicly listed companies on Muscat Stock Exchange announced their preliminary financial results for the first half of the year over the past two weeks - a factor that had a positive impact on the market's performance.

At the same time, investment funds and companies continue to inject more liquidity into the exchange.

Trading data from Muscat Stock Exchange showed a 14 percent increase in the number of executed transactions last week, rising to around 10,600 trades compared to 9,290 the week before.

The exchange also maintained high trading values, with turnover reaching approximately 82.4 million Omani riyals.

Last week, share prices rose for 42 securities, while 29 declined and 16 remained unchanged.

