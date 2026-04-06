PHOTO
Morocco on Monday began futures trading in financial instruments with its first listing of a standard futures contract on the MASI 20 equity index, the central bank and the AMMC - the capital markets regulator - said.
The contract, called the "MASI 20 Future," is based on an index that tracks the 20 largest and most liquid stocks listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange, they said in a joint statement.
The contract's launch coincided with the unveiling of an institutional website by the Futures Market Coordination Body, a joint authority established to coordinate oversight of the futures market between the central bank and the AMMC.
The introduction of a futures contract represents the first step under Morocco's regulatory framework for derivatives trading, which will also allow for the development of other instruments such as options and swaps.
(Reporitng by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)