Riyadh - The net profits of Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) reached SAR 2.51 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, higher by 18.14% than SAR 2.12 billion in 9M-24.

The sales amounted to SAR 14.45 billion during the January-September 2025 period, an annual rise of 7% from SAR 13.50 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 3.27 in 9M-25 from SAR 2.76 in the same period a year earlier.

Third Quarter Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Mobily registered net profits worth SAR 916 million, reflecting a 10.49% year-on-year (YoY) jump from SAR 829 million.

Revenues stood at SAR 4.84 billion in the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, up 7.77% from SAR 4.49 billion a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q3-25 net profits hiked by 10.36% compared to SAR 830 million during Q2-25, while the revenues edged up by 0.43% from SAR 4.82 billion.

