Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday ‍tracking oil ‍prices, as investors continued to weigh supply risks despite ​the receding likelihood of a U.S. military strike against Iran. Oil prices, ⁠a key contributor to the Gulf's economies, were up 1.22% to $64.54 ⁠a barrel by ‌1106 GMT.

Dubai's main market climbed 0.9%, snapping a two-sessions losing streak, as heavyweight financial and real estate ⁠stocks led the rebound. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rose 1.1%, while top lender Emirates NBD Bank jumped 1.3%. Dubai World Trade Centre and UK's Informa Group are said ⁠to be eyeing a listing ​of a joint events business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index advanced ‍0.7% to a second session with Adnoc Gas gaining 0.6% and construction giant ​Aldar Properties increasing 1.3%. Among the gainers, state-controlled AD Ports Group surged 4.4% after it finalised a deal to sell land to Danube Properties for AED 840 million ($228.71 million).

Abu Dhabi state oil firm ADNOC is weighing entering Venezuela's energy industry and could seek a partnership with another international producer to participate in the nation's gas projects, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing ⁠people familiar with the matter.

Dubai index notched ‌up 1.5% in the week, while Abu Dhabi recorded 1.1% weekly gains, according to data compiled by LSEG.

ABU DHABI up ‌0.7 to ⁠10,123 points

DUBAI rose 0.9% to 6,316 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by ⁠Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)



