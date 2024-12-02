Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday, building on the previous session's rebound from a near four-month low.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> gained 0.9%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group <4143.SE> rising 0.7% and Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> increasing 1.9%.

Among other gainers, oil giant Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> added 0.4%, ahead of a meeting of OPEC+.

OPEC+ is discussing postponing its oil output hike due to start in January for the first quarter of 2025, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing OPEC+ sources, and will hold further talks on this and other options ahead of its delayed policy meeting on Dec. 5.

In Qatar, the index <.QSI> eased 0.2%, hit by a 1% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar <IQCD.QA> and a 0.8% decrease in Qatar Islamic Bank <QISB.QA>.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> gained 0.7%, led by a 2.9% rise in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company <EAST.CA>.

Egypt's M2 money supply rose by 29.54% year-on-year in October, central bank data showed.

Money supply stood at 11.24 trillion Egyptian pounds ($226.84 billion), up from 8.68 trillion pounds in the same month last year.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> rose 0.9% to 11,742 QATAR <.QSI> eased 0.2% to 10,393 EGYPT <.EGX30> up 0.8% to 30,497 BAHRAIN <.BAX> was flat at 2,031 OMAN <.MSX30> gained 0.3% to 4,578

($1 = 49.5500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)