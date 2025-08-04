Most Gulf equities rose on Monday, recovering some of the previous session's losses due to prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates, but held back by weaker oil prices and a mixed bag of corporate earnings. The U.S. added fewer jobs than expected in July, with sharp downward revisions to previous months, increasing bets on a September rate cut.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the odds for a cut now stand at about 80%, up from 63.1% a week ago. Interest rate moves by the Fed have a significant impact on the Gulf region's monetary policy because most of its currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.1%, with most stocks posting gains. The leading gainers included Commercial Bank, which rose 0.9%, and Qatar Electricity and Water with a 1% rise. Late on Sunday, Qatar's main electricity and desalinated water supplier QEWC reported a 2.7% increase in half-year net profit.

Dubai's benchmark stock index gained 0.2% after two consecutive session of losses, supported by industry, utilities and finance sector shares. Tolls operator Salik gained 1% and Gulf Navigation Holding rose for a second day, ending 5.2% higher. The maritime and shipping firm said last week it had raised its foreign ownership limit to 100% from 49%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index snapped the previous session's losses and edged up 0.1%. ACWA Power advanced 3.1% and Saudi Arabian Mining added 2.2%. However, Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing slumped 10% after the e-commerce company posted a quarterly net loss compared to a net profit a year earlier.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco shed 0.4% ahead of its earnings announcement on Tuesday. Elsewhere, oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell to their lowest in a week after OPEC+ agreed to another large output increase in September. Brent was down 2.3% at $68.06 a barrel by 1310 GMT.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index fell for the second straight session, slipping 0.2% with most sectors in the red. ADNOC Drilling lost 1% and Abu Dhabi Aviation dropped 1.4%. The diversified aviation services provider, ADA posted a 79% decrease in quarterly net profit attributable to shareholders.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index advanced for a third day and rose 1.3%, lifted by a 4.9% increase in Qala Holdings and 2.2% gain in Commercial International Bank.

SAUDI ARABIA up 0.1% to 10,839

KUWAIT lost 0.6% to 9,198

QATAR rose 0.1% to 11,180

EGYPT up 1.3% to 34,705

BAHRAIN fell 0.1% to 1,949

OMAN up 0.6% to 4,800

ABU DHABI down 0.2% to 10,299

DUBAI gained 0.2% to 6,126

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Helen Popper)