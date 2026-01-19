Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Monday as regional geopolitical tensions ‍eased, while Saudi ‍Arabia's benchmark index finished flat amid soft oil prices and ​profit-taking. Iran's lethal crackdown appears to have largely subdued the protests for now, residents said on ⁠Friday, as state media reported further arrests. U.S. President Donald Trump also appeared to soften ⁠his earlier ‌intervention threats, posting on social media that Iran had halted alleged plans for mass executions of protesters, though Iranian authorities had made ⁠no such announcement.

Dubai's main share index advanced 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1% and Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank advancing 1.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index finished 0.5% higher. In the UAE, equities extended last week's gains, ⁠underpinned by optimism around the ​earnings season.

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi posted broad-based advances, supported by solid fundamentals and expectations of ‍strong results, though oil-price swings remain a key risk for sentiment, said Milad Azar Market analyst ​at XTB MENA.

The Qatari index gained 0.7%, led by a 1.5% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index concluded flat. Traders are awaiting further fourth-quarter earnings releases this week as the season kicks off. While the market relies on solid economic fundamentals and a 4.5% growth projection for 2026, volatile oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty continue to pose risks, said Azar.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, were down after rising in the previous session as civil unrest in ⁠Iran subsided.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index leapt ‌2.5%, closing at an all-time high, as most of the stocks were in positive territory.

Saudi Arabia was flat at 10,917

Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% to 10,171

Dubai gained 0.4% to 6,344

Qatar added 0.7% ‌to 11,205

Egypt advanced 2.5% ⁠to 45,048

Bahrain was flat at 2,045

Oman was up 0.2% to 6,233

Kuwait closed 0.8% higher at 9,424

(Reporting by Ateeq ⁠Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Harikrishnan Nair)