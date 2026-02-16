Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Monday, as investors assessed the potential market impact of upcoming ​U.S.-Iran talks aimed at ⁠easing tensions.

The two countries are set to hold a second round of talks ‌in Geneva on Tuesday, after reviving negotiations earlier this month aimed at addressing their decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme ​and preventing a fresh military confrontation.

Iran is seeking a nuclear deal with the United States that would provide economic ​gains for ​both sides, with potential energy and mining investments as well as aircraft purchases on the table, an Iranian diplomat was reported to have said on Sunday.

The U.S. military is ⁠making preparations for the possibility of weeks-long operations against Iran if President Donald Trump orders an attack, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing two U.S. officials. Such an escalation could trigger a much more serious conflict than anything previously seen between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.4%, hit by ​a 1.3% fall in ‌the country's ⁠biggest lender by assets, ⁠Saudi National Bank, and a 0.7% drop in oil giant Saudi Aramco. GCC stock markets came under pressure as ​regional geopolitical developments kept investors cautious ahead of upcoming U.S.-Iran talks, with headlines ‌still leaving scope for escalation.

The resulting risk-off mood spread ⁠across the region, weighing in particular on Saudi equities, said Antoine Nadaf, country manager at Givtrade.

"Although the Saudi market retains positive underlying fundamentals and a generally strong corporate earnings season that could support a future rebound, external geopolitical factors and volatility in oil prices continue to weigh on market sentiment."

Crude prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were little changed with investors weighing the market implications of upcoming U.S.-Iran talks aimed at de-escalating tensions against a backdrop of expected OPEC+ supply increases.

Dubai's main share index lost 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties retreating 1.2%. In Abu Dhabi, ‌the index eased 0.1%.

The Qatari index was down 0.4%, weighed ⁠down by a 2.2% slide in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Outside the ​Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 1.6%, retreating from a record high and giving back some of the previous session's gains. In the previous session, the Egyptian exchange surged 3.6% after the country cut interest rates ​by 100 basis ‌points.

Saudi Arabia dropped 0.4% to 11,184

Abu Dhabi eased 0.1% to 10,623

Dubai lost 0.4% to 6,702

Qatar fell 0.4% to 11,427

Egypt declined 1.5% to ⁠51,495

Bahrain added 0.1% to 2,050

Oman advanced 2.2% to 7,283

Kuwait rose 0.3% ​to 9,263

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Mrigank Dhaniwala)