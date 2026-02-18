PHOTO
Major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Wednesday after Iran touted progress in nuclear negotiations with the United States.
Iran's foreign minister said, after talks in Geneva on Tuesday, Tehran and Washington had reached an understanding on the main "guiding principles" for resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute - easing fears of a military conflict. Oil prices were little changed in Asian trading after dropping about 2% in the prior session, as investors stayed cautious about the chances of a final deal that could ease supply worries.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.2%, on course to snap a three-day losing streak, helped by a 1.1% rise in the country's biggest lender by assets Saudi National Bank .
Elsewhere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco edged 0.2% higher.
Dubai's main share index advanced 0.6%, led by a 2.5% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 3.2% leap in budget airliner Air Arabia.
In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.3%.
The Qatari index added 0.1%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank putting on 0.5%.
