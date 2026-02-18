Major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on ​Wednesday after ⁠Iran touted progress in nuclear negotiations ‌with the United States.

Iran's foreign minister said, after ​talks in Geneva on Tuesday, Tehran and Washington ​had reached an ​understanding on the main "guiding principles" for resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute - easing fears ⁠of a military conflict. Oil prices were little changed in Asian trading after dropping about 2% in the prior session, ​as investors ‌stayed cautious about ⁠the chances ⁠of a final deal that could ease ​supply worries.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index ‌gained 0.2%, on course to ⁠snap a three-day losing streak, helped by a 1.1% rise in the country's biggest lender by assets Saudi National Bank .

Elsewhere, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco edged 0.2% higher.

Dubai's main share index advanced 0.6%, led by a 2.5% gain in blue-chip ‌developer Emaar Properties and a 3.2% leap in ⁠budget airliner Air Arabia.

In Abu ​Dhabi, the index was up 0.3%.

The Qatari index added 0.1%, with the ​Gulf's biggest lender ‌Qatar National Bank putting on 0.5%.

